'Somebody has done something to her'

Barbara Graham, whose 19-year-old daughter Caroline disappeared in Portadown in 1989, has issued a fresh appeal for information.
The 65-year-old said there had been ""no justice for her and no justice for me".
"If anyone knows anything about her, what happened to Caroline, please come forward," she added.
21 Nov 2018
