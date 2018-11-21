DUP 'are hardline unionists' on Brexit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

DUP 'hardline unionists' on Brexit - Varadkar

The Irish PM has said the DUP is not interested in getting what others call a "best of both worlds Brexit deal".

Leo Varadkar said the DUP instead wanted a Brexit deal that respected the integrity of "the precious union".

  • 21 Nov 2018