'Derry Christmas' poster removed after row

'Derry Christmas' poster removed after unionist complaints

A billboard poster marketing Christmas shopping in Londonderry has been removed after unionist politicians complained it was not inclusive.

Derry City and Strabane District Council erected the poster in the city's Waterside with the marketing slogan "Have yourself a Derry little Christmas".

  • 22 Nov 2018