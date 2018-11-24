DUP 'deeply sorry' over handling of RHI
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

RHI: DUP leader Arlene Foster says party 'deeply sorry' over handling of scheme

The DUP is "deeply sorry" for how it handled NI's botched green energy scheme, leader Arlene Foster has said.

She addressed the RHI scandal at her party's conference.

  • 24 Nov 2018