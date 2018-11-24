'Choice not between this deal and no deal'
DUP leader Arlene Foster says there are "many contradictions" in the government's draft Brexit withdrawal deal.

She told the party's conference that "the choice is not between this deal and no deal, despite what the government spin machine may say".

  • 24 Nov 2018