Leo Varadkar: 'It's the only deal that's on the table'
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar says there is no alternative to the current draft Brexit withdrawal deal.
He told reporters in Brussels that "what we have here is the best deal for the UK and the EU".
25 Nov 2018
