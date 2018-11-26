Media player
Video
Belfast rower sets off on record-breaking Atlantic attempt
A 60-year-old Belfast woman will set off on Monday morning in her bid to become the oldest woman to row solo across the Atlantic.
Shirley Thompson expects the voyage to take her three months.
