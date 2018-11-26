Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Robot surgeon' helps Northern Ireland cancer patients
A new machine designed to treat prostate cancer has been installed at Belfast City Hospital.
Da Vinci will offer patients a less invasive surgery and quicker recovery time.
The Belfast Health Trust has said that it now plans to perform 100 robotic prostatectomy procedures per year.
-
26 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46348287/robot-surgeon-helps-northern-ireland-cancer-patientsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window