Medical advancement for prostate cancer
'Robot surgeon' helps Northern Ireland cancer patients

A new machine designed to treat prostate cancer has been installed at Belfast City Hospital.

Da Vinci will offer patients a less invasive surgery and quicker recovery time.

The Belfast Health Trust has said that it now plans to perform 100 robotic prostatectomy procedures per year.

  • 26 Nov 2018