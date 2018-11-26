Media player
'I was petrified' during fire
A Londonderry mother has said she and her son had to be carried out of a window by the fire brigade after an arson attack on her house.
Lauren Harkin, 23, and her son, Tyler, were rescued from their home at Galliagh Park on Sunday.
A sofa was found set alight against the front door.
26 Nov 2018
