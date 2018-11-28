Media player
The PSNI officers on the trail of online paedophiles
In the past year the PSNI Child Internet Protection Team (CIPT) has been involved in 120 searches.
The team has made 72 arrests for offences, including possession, making and distributing indecent images and sexual communication with a child.
BBC News NI went along on a search with the team.
28 Nov 2018
