'Never my approach to criticise Foster'

Former Northern Ireland first minister Peter Robinson has said public remarks he made recently were not an attack on his successor Arlene Foster.

The ex-leader of the Democratic Unionist Party said in an interview that "you need to be careful not to allow the most vociferous voices in your party lead you".

He was addressing an audience at the Methodist Centre in Belfast.

Speaking to the BBC's The View, Mr Robinson said his remarks were not aimed at Mrs Foster.