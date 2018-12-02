Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Surfing the waves to wellness in NI
Modern living can create many issues and stresses for young people.
On the north coast in Northern Ireland, a group of surfers are hitting the waves to ease some of the pressures life throws at them.
They have found the sea has also helped to boost their confidence and self-esteem.
Video by: Jake Williamson
-
02 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window