Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Life is sweet on top of the game'
For 13,000 people in Northern Ireland, JAM cards are a lifeline.
Standing for 'just a minute', the letters allow people with learning difficulties, disabilities, autism or communication barriers the extra time they need to go about their daily lives.
Conor McCallen says the card helps people get "on top of the game".
-
01 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window