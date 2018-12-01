Life is sweet 'on top of the game'
For 13,000 people in Northern Ireland, JAM cards are a lifeline.

Standing for 'just a minute', the letters allow people with learning difficulties, disabilities, autism or communication barriers the extra time they need to go about their daily lives.

Conor McCallen says the card helps people get "on top of the game".

