The price of disposable nappies

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The cost of rearing a child in disposable nappies?
Belfast City Council is encouraging people to give the modern reusable nappy a try.
Estimates suggest parents spend about £800 on disposable nappies from birth to potty training for each child.
Thousands of nappies are needed and they all end up in landfill.
-
04 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46433820/the-cost-of-rearing-a-child-in-disposable-nappiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window