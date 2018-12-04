Media player
Reusable nappies convert says washing them is not an ordeal
A west Belfast woman says modern reusable nappies are the best for her child.
Belfast City Council is encouraging people to try them as thousands of disposable nappies continue to head to landfill.
The council has a scheme that allows parents to try out reusables for two weeks.
04 Dec 2018
