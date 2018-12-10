Brexit voices
Video

Has Northern Ireland hit peak Brexit?

The backstop, the DUP and the UK's border with the Republic of Ireland have all been key to Theresa May's Brexit plans.

Northern Ireland issues have rarely been out of the news but what do people living there really think?

We spoke to a barber, a newsagent, a beautician, a tattoo artist and a bartender about what it.

Video by Erinn Kerr

  • 10 Dec 2018
