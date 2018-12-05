Media player
Jim Donegan: CCTV footage of gunman released
Police investigating the murder of a man outside a west Belfast school have released CCTV of the gunman before and after the shooting.
Jim Donegan, 43, was shot in his car as he waited for his 13-year-old son near St Mary's Grammar School on Tuesday.
The attacker was wearing a hi-vis yellow jacket with "Security" printed on the back and was carrying a dark bag.
Police believe the gun was in the bag. He walked from a lane, past parents and children.
05 Dec 2018
