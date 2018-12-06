Accused postmistress 'did nothing wrong'

Video

A former sub-postmistress accused of stealing thousands of pounds from her post office insists she is innocent.

Deirdre Connolly, who used to run the post office in Killeter, County Tyrone, said the accusation had ruined her life and she wanted to be able to walk with her head held high once again.

She is one of more than 500 postmasters bringing a group action against the Post Office after they claim they were wrongly accused of stealing money.

The Post Office said it did not comment on individual cases and it would be "robustly defending its position" when the group action questioning the reliability of its computer system goes to court next year.

