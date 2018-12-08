Video

Once a month, young people who suffer from visual impairments meet at Londonderry's Foyle Arena to train for Goalball, one of Northern Ireland's up-and-coming disability sports.

The sport features in the Paralympic Games and one of the players hopes to represent Northern Ireland at the competition in the future.

Goalball consists of blindfolds, balls with bells and barely any noise.

And despite its simplicity, it is deceivingly difficult.

BBC Radio Foyle's Áine O' Donnell tried it out and you can listen back here to hear how she got on.