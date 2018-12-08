Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Primark shoppers 'ecstatic' at reopening
More than 1,000 people queued outside the new Primark store in Belfast when its doors opened on Saturday.
Crowd control measures, including crush barriers, were in place outside the new store at Commonwealth House, which opened at 09:00 GMT.
The retailer has returned to the city four months after a huge fire destroyed its flagship store at Bank Buildings in August.
"It's like Christmas coming early - I'm ecstatic," said one shopper.
08 Dec 2018
