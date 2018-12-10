'Sometimes you feel very sorrowful'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Loneliness: How befriending is helping the elderly

"The two of us sit here and gabble... it's companionship."

Helene Turner is 84, lives alone and says she often feels alone and isolated.

But she has formed a bond with volunteer Betty Harper through the Befriending scheme.

It has been set up by the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and is one of many initiatives in Northern Ireland aimed at helping lonely older people.

  • 10 Dec 2018