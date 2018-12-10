Video

Former Prime Minister Sir John Major has said there has been "breathtaking ignorance" from unionists who oppose the Northern Ireland backstop in the Brexit deal.

Sir John made the remark after Tuesday's vote in the Commons was called off.

Speaking at the inaugural Albert Reynolds Memorial lecture in County Longford, he was critical of those he described as "believing themselves to be unionists".

He warned of the dangers of violence returning in Northern Ireland if physical checks or infrastructure were put in place at the border again after Brexit.