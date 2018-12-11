Irish PM 'playing a game' on backstop

Video

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith has accused the Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister), Leo Varadkar, of "playing a game" with the Irish border backstop.

It comes as Prime Minister Theresa May seeks extra assurances from EU leaders in a bid to rescue her Brexit deal.

A vote on the government's plan, due to be held on Tuesday, has been called off.

EU Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, has said the deal is not up for renegotiation and that "Ireland will never be left alone".