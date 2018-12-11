Media player
Dunmurry security alert: Residents 'furious, angry and frustrated'
Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn said residents put out of their homes in west Belfast because of a security alert were "furious, angry and frustrated".
Police said they had received "information about an explosive device having been left" on Upper Dunmurry Lane on Monday.
A local primary school and church were evacuated during the police operation.
11 Dec 2018
