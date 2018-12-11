Residents 'furious, angry and frustrated'
Video

Dunmurry security alert: Residents 'furious, angry and frustrated'

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn said residents put out of their homes in west Belfast because of a security alert were "furious, angry and frustrated".

Police said they had received "information about an explosive device having been left" on Upper Dunmurry Lane on Monday.

A local primary school and church were evacuated during the police operation.

  • 11 Dec 2018