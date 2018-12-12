Tories 'will not be held to ransom by DUP'
Conservative MP Simon Hoare says the DUP do not hold a "blackmail chip" over his party.

He said the DUP has an "important position" in supporting the government but that the Conservative Party will not be held to ransom.

  • 12 Dec 2018