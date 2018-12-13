Royal Mail's busiest day

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Busiest Day of the year for Royal Mail
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Royal Mail on one of their busiest days of the year.
Staff have been working to get thousands of letters and parcels sent in time for Christmas.
-
13 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window