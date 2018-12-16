Why do people love dachshunds?

Video

The number of dachshunds registered with The Kennel Club in the UK increased by 80% in five years (2013-2017).

We went along to a "sausage dog" walk in Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down to find out why.

While The Kennel Club says things like “adverts, films, television and celebrities having an effect on the popularity of certain dog breeds” can raise awareness, it also warned there are potential downsides.

“We do have concerns that popular culture can sometimes drive trends so that these dogs become some kind of fashion accessory, which sadly results in many of them being dumped when their new owners realise the commitment it takes to look after them", said Caroline Kisko, Kennel Club Secretary.

Video journalist: Amy Stewart.