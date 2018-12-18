Strong winds battering NI

Media player
Strong winds battering Northern Ireland
Heavy rain is making its way east across Northern Ireland accompanied by strong winds.
A Met Office weather warning remains in place until 09:00 GMT on Tuesday.
It warns of possible flooding, increased journey times, and loss of power and other services.
Electricity supplies have been affected in a number of areas, mostly in the east.
18 Dec 2018
