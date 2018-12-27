The stonemasons saving the Mourne wall

Video

Over the past 16 months stonemasons from around County Down's Mourne mountains have been restoring a much-loved wall to its former glory.

A survey of the Mourne Wall uncovered about 500 spots that needed repairs.

Norman McComb, Martin Stevenson and brothers Andrew and Brian Rooney are the latest generation to work on the near-100-year-old wall.

BBC News NI spent a day with the team on Slieve Donard to see how difficult the working conditions can be.

Video journalist: Tori Watson