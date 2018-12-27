Media player
The history behind the Mourne Wall
Building work started on the Mourne Wall in 1904 and took 18 years to complete.
It is now owned by Northern Ireland Water, which has a statutory obligation to keep it in good repair.
Michael Donnelly was part of the survey team who carried out the maintenance inspection on the site.
He explained the history behind the iconic structure.
