Video

When he was finally rescued from the wreckage of a British Midland jet after the Kegworth air disaster, Stephen McCoy was given little chance of survival.

His injuries were so severe he did not regain consciousness for 18 months and he spent the next three years in hospital.

Stephen McCoy was left with brain damage and paralysis down one side.

The crash happened on 8 January 1989, after a Boeing 737 developed a problem in the left engine, shortly after leaving Heathrow for Aldergrove - Belfast's main airport.

Forty seven of the 117 people on board were killed; 74 were seriously injured.