The 'hidden station' at Euston Street
Ulster Model Railway Club at Euston Street School

The basement of Euston Street Primary School in east Belfast has a unique history.

Many may remember the space as a public library for the local community.

Nowadays it has become the headquarters for the Ulster Model Railway Club.

  • 25 Dec 2018