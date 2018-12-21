Fighting festive fat with NI Water
NI Water is urging people to think about what they put down their sinks and toilets as they prepare to keep the pipes free of blockages and fats, oil and grease.

Over the past few days, workers have been trying to clear a large fatberg from underneath the Lisburn Road in Belfast.

