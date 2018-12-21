Family watched victim 'wither away'
Paul McCauley's family watched him 'wither away'

Det Ch Insp Michael Harvey says that the family of sectarian attack victim Paul McCauley had to watch him "wither away" in front of them.

Mr McCauley died nine years after being assaulted at a barbecue.

  • 21 Dec 2018