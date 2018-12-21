Video

The father of a man who died after being attacked at a barbeque in Londonderry in 2006 has said he is disappointed at the sentences given to his attackers.

Piper John McClements, 28, previously known as Daryl Proctor, from the Fountain area of Derry, must serve a minimum term of three years in jail for murder of Paul McCauley.

Matthew Brian Gillon, 31, from Bonds Street, Derry, was sentenced to 10 years, five of those in prison.

Jim McCauley was speaking to reporters outside of court in Belfast.