'I don't regret anything'
Paul McCauley killer says he does not 'regret anything'

Police have released a recording of one of the killers of Paul McCauley saying he did not "regret anything".

Matthew Brian Gillon, of Bonds Street, Londonderry, was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter, with five to be served in prison.

In the recording, he told police that the sectarian attack, which took place at a barbeque in Derry nine years ago, was "exciting".

  • 21 Dec 2018