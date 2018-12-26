Hundreds brave cold seas on Boxing Day
Hundreds brave cold seas at Pembrey on Boxing Day

Hundreds of people in fancy dress plunged into the chilly waters off Carmarthenshire on Boxing Day.

The 33rd annual Pembrey Country Park Walrus Dip has once again attracted crowds dressed as everything from Santa to sumo wrestlers to Cefn Sidan Beach.

