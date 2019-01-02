Media player
"Thousands of pounds worth of damage"
George Richmond's family has been forced from their west Belfast home after a number of attacks.
He told BBC News NI that his property had been "completely destroyed" in the latest attack discovered on Wednesday.
02 Jan 2019
