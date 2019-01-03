'More to be done to improve NI broadband'

Media player
Broadband: NI network improvements 'explored'
The Department for the Economy is carrying out a consultation to find out which areas of Northern Ireland have the slowest broadband speeds.
The work is due to be paid for with £150m from the confidence and supply deal at Westminster between the Democratic Unionist Party and the Conservatives.
About 40,000 premises in Northern Ireland still cannot get the broadband speeds required by a typical user.
Ofcom's James Stinson said more needs to be done to improve speeds, especially in rural areas.
03 Jan 2019
