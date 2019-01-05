Video

As we move further into winter and the temperature drops, most of us will be wrapping up warm and staying indoors - not the Swilly Swimmers though.

The outdoor swimming group made up of hardy Donegal and Derry locals have met twice a week for the past 10 years.

Braving the brisk open water all year round is a bit of fun for the bunch, but it's also for their physical and mental health.

BBC Radio Foyle's Gráinne Morrison donned her wetsuit and joined in.

You can find out how she got on here.

