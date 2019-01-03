'One drugs misuse death every other day'

Media player
Drugs misuse 'claims life every other day' in NI
A senior health official has revealed that drugs misuse is causing a death in Northern Ireland every other day.
Joe Brogan, the Health and Social Care Board's head of pharmacy, said that illegal drugs are a big part of the problem but prescription drugs are also a factor.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland is investigating five suspected drugs-related deaths in Belfast and Lisburn in County Antrim over the Christmas and new year period.
03 Jan 2019
