'One drugs misuse death every other day'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drugs misuse 'claims life every other day' in NI

A senior health official has revealed that drugs misuse is causing a death in Northern Ireland every other day.

Joe Brogan, the Health and Social Care Board's head of pharmacy, said that illegal drugs are a big part of the problem but prescription drugs are also a factor.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is investigating five suspected drugs-related deaths in Belfast and Lisburn in County Antrim over the Christmas and new year period.

  • 03 Jan 2019