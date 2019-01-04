Moira couple win 'massive' lottery prize

Video

Frances and Patrick Connolly say they are 'overwhelmed' with their £115 win.

"This is a massive sum of money and we want it to have a huge impact on the lives of other people we know and love as well as on our future too."

Frances said the most important thing they have done since their win is make a list of people they want to give the money to.

"It's going to be so much fun giving it away," she said. "The pleasure for me is going to be seeing people's faces."