Bringing 'life experience' to nursing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Older students bringing 'life experience' to nursing

Lisa Heaney is one of a number of nursing graduates coming into the profession older than the average student.

She said having worked in previous jobs enabled her to bring additional skills to nursing.

A third of the intake at the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Queen's University is currently students coming through access courses "a little later in life", says the school's head, Donna Fitzsimmons.

  • 04 Jan 2019