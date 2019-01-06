Video

Many people see 6 January as the last day of Christmas, the day the tree comes down and the decorations get packed away.

But if your tree is one of the 7m 'real' ones brought in the UK every year, you'll need to find somewhere for it to go.

The carbon footprint of a tree becomes much bigger if it ends up in landfill.

So what else can you do with your Christmas tree?

After all, no one wants to get dumped in January.