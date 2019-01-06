Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christmas tree recycling: Don't let yours end up in landfill
Many people see 6 January as the last day of Christmas, the day the tree comes down and the decorations get packed away.
But if your tree is one of the 7m 'real' ones brought in the UK every year, you'll need to find somewhere for it to go.
The carbon footprint of a tree becomes much bigger if it ends up in landfill.
So what else can you do with your Christmas tree?
After all, no one wants to get dumped in January.
-
06 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46763530/christmas-tree-recycling-don-t-let-yours-end-up-in-landfillRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window