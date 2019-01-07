Trouble with Tribeca (and other name rows)

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tribeca trouble the latest in long line of NI name rows
It's the New York-themed name that will have Belfast councillors talking on Monday night but Tribeca isn't the first time Northern Ireland has been involved in a naming row.
-
07 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46786820/tribeca-trouble-the-latest-in-long-line-of-ni-name-rowsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window