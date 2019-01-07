Newtownabbey hate crime

Video

The carnage in a house where five men were attacked by a gang with baseball bats was like a scene from the Troubles, a woman has said.

A gang forced their way into the house at Hollybank Drive, Newtownabbey, at about 20:20 GMT on Sunday and beat the occupants, who are Romanian.

The woman who went to their aid said there was blood and glass everywhere.

She said she saw teenage boys who were very frightened and a man was bleeding on the floor with severe head injuries.