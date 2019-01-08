'The sort of thing you think never happens to you'
Kegworth air disaster survivor recalls no-one being scared

Victims' families, survivors and many of those first on the scene at the Kegworth air tragedy have gathered in the Leicestershire village to remember the crash.

It is exactly 30 years since a British Midlands flight from Heathrow to Belfast crashed as it tried to divert to East Midlands Airport.

Mervyn Finlay remembers being on the plane.

  • 08 Jan 2019