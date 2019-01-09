Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stormont's collapse: Punchline politics no laughing matter?
It's two years since Stormont's collapse - but with no government return in sight, is NI a laughing stock?
The ongoing political deadlock has generated plenty of material for comedians, but for punters at this Belfast comedy club it's not all that funny.
-
09 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46814317/stormont-s-collapse-punchline-politics-no-laughing-matterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window