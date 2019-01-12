Media player
FOP: Instagram and my one-in-a-million illness
Instagram is awash with perfect bodies, perfect clothes and perfect hair.
But what if you're an influencer and fighting a one-in-a-million condition?
Zoe Buxton's muscles are slowly turning to bone because of Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), but she sustains a following of fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts.
12 Jan 2019
