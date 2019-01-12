Instagram and my one-in-a-million illness
Instagram is awash with perfect bodies, perfect clothes and perfect hair.

But what if you're an influencer and fighting a one-in-a-million condition?

Zoe Buxton's muscles are slowly turning to bone because of Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), but she sustains a following of fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts.

