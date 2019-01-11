Media player
Ballymena table tennis champ still serving it up at 90 years old
Jimmy O'Hara recently celebrated his 90th birthday and loves nothing more than a game of table tennis.
The Ballymena man, who has represented Ireland and Northern Ireland, plays every week at the Wellington Table Tennis Club and still competes in the odd league game when his team are short of a player.
He told BBC News NI that his love affair with the sport began when his father built a table tennis table in the garden shed.
11 Jan 2019
